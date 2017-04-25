WASHINGTON, April 25 U.S. homebuilders on
Tuesday criticized as "short-sighted" a government decision to
impose anti-subsidy duties on imports of Canadian softwood
lumber, saying it would cost American workers nearly $500
million in lost wages and raise house prices.
The National Association of Homebuilders said the duties
averaging 20 percent announced by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross
on Monday affecting some $5.66 billion worth of imports of the
construction material were not the solution to the U.S.-Canada
lumber trade dispute.
"If the 20 percent lumber duty remains in effect throughout
2017, NAHB estimates this will result in the loss of nearly $500
million in wages and salaries for U.S. workers, $350 million in
taxes and other revenue for the governments in the U.S. and more
than 8,200 full-time U.S. jobs," the NAHB said in a statement.
"Lumber prices have already jumped 22 percent since the
beginning of the year, largely in anticipation of new tariffs,
adding nearly $3,600 to the price of a new single-family home."
It said the protectionist measures to prop up domestic
lumber producers would come at the expense of millions of U.S.
home buyers and lumber users.
"This is not the way to resolve the U.S.-Canada trade
dispute or boost the U.S. economy," the NAHB said.
Thirty-three percent of the lumber used in the U.S. last
year was imported, it said, with more than 95 percent coming
from Canada.
(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chris Reese)