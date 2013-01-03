* 60 percent of women with hysterectomies still get tested
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, Jan 3 An increasing number of younger
women in the United States are delaying their first Pap test for
cervical cancer until after they reach 21, reflecting new U.S.
guidelines, health officials said on Thursday.
But 60 percent of U.S. women who have had a total
hysterectomy and no longer have a cervix are still getting the
tests, a sign that old habits may die hard, experts said.
Although an annual Pap test was once the standard of care,
most professional groups including the American Cancer Society,
the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and the
U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, a government-backed panel,
now recommend that most women get tested every three to five
years, and that younger women delay their first test until 21.
And these same three groups agree that screening is
unnecessary for most women who have had a total hysterectomy -
the removal of the uterus and cervix - for non-cancerous
reasons. Likewise, women over 65 who have had years of negative
tests no longer need to be screened.
The guidelines are meant to curb overscreening, which
increases the risk of unnecessary surgery and preterm birth in
younger women, and adds unnecessary cost to the care of women
over 65 who have never had a problem Pap and those who have had
their cervix removed.
In light of the changes, two teams at the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention analyzed Pap test data from 2000
to 2010 to see how well doctors were adjusting to the call for
less frequent screening.
They found the number of women aged 18 to 21 who had never
been screened doubled, rising to 47.5 percent in 2010. The team
also found that in 2010, women age 30 and older were less likely
to report having a Pap test in the last three years.
And while Pap testing fell among women who had a
hysterectomy, dropping to 60 percent in 2010 from 73 percent in
2000, the number still reflects significant overtreatment.
Meg Watson, an epidemiologist with CDC's Division of Cancer
Prevention and Control, said there are some women who need to
continue screening after a hysterectomy, including those whose
surgery was done to remove cancers. But that number is small.
"We feel that this would still be a minority of women, and
it should not be the 60 percent that we're seeing now," she
said.
CDC researchers said the guideline changes are recent, but
the trends do reflect a shift toward adhering to them.
TEST 'DEEPLY ENTRENCHED'
Dr. David Chelmow, a professor of obstetrics and gynecology
at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center, who helped
write the latest ACOG guidelines, concedes that it makes little
sense to continue to give regular Pap smears to so many women
who already have had a hysterectomy.
"It's tough to get cervical cancer without a cervix," he
said.
Chelmow said widespread cervical cancer screening has
significantly reduced cervical cancer rates in the United
States, which have fallen by 70 percent in the last four
decades.
The practice of annual Pap tests is "deeply, deeply
entrenched," he said.
Although overscreening adds to health costs and unneeded
worry and procedures for everyone, overscreening young women may
carry even greater risks because treatments can weaken the
cervix and hamper a young woman's chances of carrying a child
full term, said Watson of the CDC.
Cervical cancer is a slow-growing cancer caused by exposure
to certain strains of the human papillomavirus (HPV), a common
sexually transmitted disease that causes precancerous
abnormalities of the cervix.
In women under 21, HPV infection is very common, but cancer
itself is "vanishingly rare," occurring at a rate of about one
in 1 million, Chelmow said.
Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer in women
worldwide, with about 500,000 new cases and 250,000 deaths each
year, according to the World Health Organization.
In the United States, about 12,000 women developed new cases
of cervical cancer last year, and 4,220 women died from their
cancer, according to the American Cancer Society.
Most deaths occur in women who were infrequently screened or
were not screened at all.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Eric Beech)