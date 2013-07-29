By Julie Steenhuysen
influential U.S. panel has endorsed the use of low-dose CT
scans to detect lung cancer in high-risk individuals, paving the
way for insurance coverage of the test for as many as 10 million
smokers and former smokers.
The draft guidelines issued on Monday by the U.S. Preventive
Services Task Force call for annual CT screening of current and
former smokers aged 55 to 80 with a history of smoking the
equivalent of a pack a day for 30 years, or two packs a day for
15 years. The recommendation applies to those who have quit
smoking within the past 15 years.
The panel gave the screening a "B" recommendation, meaning
they are at least moderately certain that the benefits of
testing outweigh the harms. Under the Affordable Care Act,
insurers are required to cover preventive services with a grade
of "B" or higher.
The recommendations, published in the Annals of Internal
Medicine, are intended to help prevent some of the 160,000
annual lung cancer deaths in the United States, which exceed the
total number of deaths from breast, prostate and colon cancer
combined. Smoking is the biggest risk factor for developing lung
cancer, resulting in about 85 percent of lung cancers in the
United States.
Dr. Michael LeFevre of the University of Missouri in
Columbia, who served on the task force, said "getting screened
for lung cancer is not an alternative to quitting smoking," but
he said screening high-risk smokers can prevent as many as
20,000 deaths a year.
Laurie Fenton Ambrose of the Lung Cancer Alliance, a group
that has long advocated for lung cancer screening, said if
approved in final form, the guidelines would represent a
"profound" and "monumental moment."
The guidelines largely fall in line with recommendations
from most major groups of cancer experts, including the American
Cancer Society and the American Society of Clinical Oncologists.
But some doctors worry the rating might lead to over
diagnosis and over treatment of cancers, in much the same way
that widespread screening programs for breast and prostate
cancers have done.
The proposed guidelines are based on a review of published
research since 2004, the time of the group's last review.
Some of the strongest evidence came from the National Lung
Screening Test, the largest-ever lung cancer screening study
that in 2011 found CT screening cuts deaths from lung cancer.
The federally funded trial, which studied 53,000 current or
former heavy smokers, found that CT scanning cut lung cancer
deaths in high-risk smokers by 20 percent compared to no
screening or to chest X-rays, which often miss early-stage
cancers.
The task force is expected to make its decision sometime
after Aug. 26 when the public comment period ends.
