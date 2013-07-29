(Corrects to make clear that guidelines were posted on task
force website)
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, July 29 After decades of debate, an
influential U.S. panel has endorsed the use of low-dose CT
scans to detect lung cancer in high-risk individuals, paving the
way for insurance coverage of the test for as many as 10 million
smokers and former smokers.
The draft guidelines issued on Monday by the U.S. Preventive
Services Task Force call for annual CT screening of current and
former smokers aged 55 to 80 with a history of smoking the
equivalent of a pack a day for 30 years, or two packs a day for
15 years. The recommendation applies to those who have quit
smoking within the past 15 years.
The panel gave the screening a "B" recommendation, meaning
they are at least moderately certain that the benefits of
testing outweigh the harms. Under the Affordable Care Act,
insurers are required to cover preventive services with a grade
of "B" or higher.
The recommendations, posted on the task force website, are
intended to help prevent some of the 160,000 annual lung cancer
deaths in the United States, which exceed the total number of
deaths from breast, prostate and colon cancer combined. Smoking
is the biggest risk factor for developing lung cancer, resulting
in about 85 percent of lung cancers in the United States.
Dr. Michael LeFevre of the University of Missouri in
Columbia, who served on the task force, said "getting screened
for lung cancer is not an alternative to quitting smoking," but
he said screening high-risk smokers can prevent as many as
20,000 deaths a year.
Laurie Fenton Ambrose of the Lung Cancer Alliance, a group
that has long advocated for lung cancer screening, said if
approved in final form, the guidelines would represent a
"profound" and "monumental moment."
The guidelines largely fall in line with recommendations
from most major groups of cancer experts, including the American
Cancer Society and the American Society of Clinical Oncology.
But some doctors worry the rating might lead to
overdiagnosis and overtreatment of cancers, in much the same way
that widespread screening programs for breast and prostate
cancers have done.
PROPOSED GUIDELINES
The proposed guidelines are based on a review of research
studies published since 2004, the time of the group's last
review. The evidence review was published in the Annals of
Internal Medicine.
Some of the strongest evidence came from the National Lung
Screening Test, the largest-ever lung cancer screening study
that in 2011 found CT screening cuts deaths from lung cancer.
The federally funded trial, which studied 53,000 current or
former heavy smokers, found that CT scanning cut lung cancer
deaths in high-risk smokers by 20 percent compared to no
screening or to chest X-rays, which often miss early-stage
cancers.
Dr. Clifford Hudis, president of the American Society of
Clinical Oncology, said the draft recommendations reflect the
positions of several cancer groups.
"I think they are catching up to the science," said Hudis,
adding, "We agree with them."
Of course, using a highly sensitive test like a CT scan to
look for early signs of lung cancer will undoubtedly result in
high rates of false positives. The NLST found that 320 high-risk
smokers had to be screened to prevent one lung cancer death.
Because of that, and the potential risk from annual exposure
to radiation from the CT scans, LeFevre stressed that the
screening should only be used in the high-risk groups specified
by the guidelines.
"We believe the benefits do outweigh the harms in the group
we have targeted for screening. We are not sure of that for
those of lower risk, either by age or smoking history," he said.
OVERDIAGNOSIS
The National Lung Screening Trial showed that for every five
to six lives saved by screening, one person died as a result of
post-screening procedures, such as a needle biopsy that
collapsed their lung.
Dr. Peter Bach, director of Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer
Center's Center for Health Policy and Outcomes, who has studied
the impact of lung cancer screening said with the new
guidelines, "overdiagnosis is guaranteed."
Bach said he hopes doctors will view the "B" rating as an
indication that the recommendation was weak. "They are not
telling people you have to do it," he said.
LeFevre said it is very important that doctors follow up
tests with imaging first, rather than invasive procedures.
"Most of the abnormalities found on CT scan are not cancer,
but they do lead to further testing. That is why it is important
to limit this to the high-risk group," he said.
Dr. Kenneth Lin, an associate professor of family medicine
at Georgetown University School of Medicine and formerly on the
staff of the U.S. Preventive Service Task Force, said there is
still not enough good data on the issue of overdiagnosis, which
will make it difficult to counsel patients on whether to have
the test or not.
"If a patient came to me asking for screening and if he/she
didn't meet the criteria, I'd simply say 'no'," Lin said in
emailed comments.
If patients did meet the criteria, Lin said he would press
for more details on the patients potential risk for lung cancer
and if the patient is still smoking, offer counseling about the
need to stop.
"Then I'd explain the uncertainty regarding the harms and
only order the test if they expressed a clear preference for it
after all that," he said.
What worries LeFevre and others is that some doctors and
hospitals will try to profit from screening, which costs a few
hundred dollars a test.
"We hope that physicians will not use this recommendation to
exaggerate the benefits of screening," he said.
The task force is expected to decide whether to make the
recommendation final sometime after Aug. 26 when the public
comment period ends.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen)