PHOENIX, Sept 9 A 69-year-old woman who fell 100
feet (30.5 meters) into a steep-walled canyon in southern
Arizona was hoisted to safety by helicopter after she was
spotted the next day by a deer hunter who heard her cries for
help, authorities said on Monday.
The woman, 69, was recovering in a hospital from injuries
suffered when she slipped over a ledge and fell into Box Canyon
near Tucson on Saturday, said Deputy Tracy Suitt, a Pima County
Sheriff's Office spokesman.
The woman, whose name was not immediately released, spent
the night trapped in the canyon, Suitt said.
Authorities said they were called to the scene the next day
by a deer hunter who had spotted the woman's car parked by the
roadside on Saturday. Returning on Sunday, the hunter saw the
vehicle again and this time heard the woman calling for help
from the canyon below.
Suitt said a rescue helicopter plucked the woman from the
scene and took her to a hospital for treatment for injuries that
were not life-threatening.
