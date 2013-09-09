(Adds details of rescue)
PHOENIX, Sept 9 A 69-year-old woman who fell 100
feet (30.5 meters) into a steep-walled canyon in southern
Arizona was hoisted to safety by helicopter after a deer hunter
heard her cries for help, authorities said on Monday.
The woman, who was injured when she slipped from a ledge and
fell into Box Canyon near Tucson on Saturday, was recovering in
hospital, according to Deputy Tracy Suitt, a Pima County
Sheriff's Office spokesman.
Authorities said they were called to the scene by a deer
hunter who had spotted the woman's car by the roadside on
Saturday. He saw it in the same place on Sunday and heard her
calling for help.
Suitt said rescuers hiked into the canyon and gave the woman
first aid before she was placed in a special stretcher and
lifted out of the canyon by a helicopter.
He said the woman, whose name was not released, did not have
life-threatening injuries.
