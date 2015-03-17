* U.S. Treasuries seen as hedge against falling oil revenues
* Further oil drop may spur exporters' to spend FX reserves
By Richard Leong and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, March 17 The collapse in crude oil
prices may have reduced revenues of oil exporters, but it has
not soured their appetite for U.S. government debt.
Saudi Arabia and other major oil exporters have increased
their holdings of U.S. Treasuries to record levels in an effort
to counter the effect of the 60 percent drop in oil prices in
the last nine months.
Global financial assets such as U.S. Treasuries, corporate
debt, and equities have benefited from soaring oil prices over
the last decade as producers funneled their oil windfall into
these markets.
With the dollar hovering near a 12-year peak against a
basket of currencies, OPEC and oil exporters are hedging the
drop in their oil income from profits on a rising greenback.
Crude prices fell to a six-year low this week.
Oil exporters' holdings of U.S. Treasuries grew to a record
$290.80 billion in January from $285.9 billion in December,
according to U.S. Treasury data.
"There is a strong portfolio argument for oil producers to
use long dollar exposure as a partial hedge against weaker oil
prices, not to mention the need for dollar reserves to help
protect dollar pegs," said Alan Ruskin, global head of currency
strategy at Deutsche Bank in New York.
Since June, those nations' Treasuries holdings have risen 12
percent, slightly faster than the 10 percent pace in the first
six months of 2014 when oil prices, which are priced in U.S.
dollars, were running above $100 a barrel .
"These oil exporters are getting more defensive. They're
probably reducing their equity exposure and moving to more
liquid investments such as U.S. Treasuries in anticipation that
they might need to run down their reserves," said Nikolaos
Panigirtzoglou, global market strategist at JP Morgan's global
asset allocation group in London.
He said that if oil prices drop, these countries' reserves
would be used to stabilize their currencies in order to hold
down the domestic costs of imported goods.
"They're also probably trying to ride the strong dollar
trend," Panigirtzoglou said.
Panigirtzoglou expects oil exporters to buy fewer global
bonds for the rest of this year, including U.S. Treasuries, as
oil revenues shrink.
J.P. Morgan, in a research report, said it expects oil
revenues from oil producers to decline to $750 billion this
year, assuming an average oil price of $50 per barrel, from $1.5
trillion in 2014. Last year, J.P. Morgan estimated the average
oil price to be $100 per barrel.
