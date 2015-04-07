UPDATE 1-Norway's wealth fund to focus on corruption risk at four firms
* Fund to engage Eni, Saipem in "active ownership" (Adds details from statement)
WASHINGTON, April 7 The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is closely monitoring reports of power outages across Washington and the surrounding areas on Tuesday, an official said.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Will Dunham)
* Fund to engage Eni, Saipem in "active ownership" (Adds details from statement)
TORONTO, May 5 Unionized workers at ArcelorMittal's Mont-Wright iron ore mine in northern Quebec gave the steelmaker, the world's largest, a 72-hour strike notice after rejecting the company's contract offer, the United Steelworkers union said on Friday.