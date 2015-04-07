(Adds comment from analyst, grid reliability company, details
on outage)
By Lisa Lambert and Ian Simpson
WASHINGTON, April 7 A power line broke loose at
an electrical substation near Washington on Tuesday, briefly
dimming the White House, emptying museums and cutting
electricity to government buildings and the U.S. Capitol for
hours.
The Justice Department and State Department were among
thousands of customers whose power was cut in the early
afternoon, along with the University of Maryland and some World
Bank offices.
The outage was caused by a power line breaking loose in
Maryland state south of Washington, causing a drop in voltage,
electrical company officials said.
There were concerns that militant groups might be
responsible, but the Department of Homeland Security said there
was no indication of malicious activity. The outage was centered
in the heart of Washington before power was largely restored a
few hours later.
White House offices and the press room went dark briefly
before backup sources kicked in. President Barack Obama was in
the Oval Office and did not notice the power failure, spokesman
Josh Earnest told a news briefing.
"Things are slowly but surely returning to normal here in
the White House complex," he said.
The State Department's daily briefing was suspended after
power was lost. At the U.S. Capitol complex, where lawmakers
were absent for an Easter recess, a backup generator switched
on, keeping most lights and appliances running.
MUSEUMS EMPTIED
At least four Smithsonian museums were evacuated, including
the Natural History Museum on the National Mall, where the
power failure left hundreds of visitors milling around outside.
"It was just dark and a lot of people there and it was dark
and it was awkward. Because, like you couldn't see anything,
you're just standing there and the lights are off," tourist
Karina Coulter told Reuters Television.
Power also went out as media tycoon Oprah Winfrey was
speaking at a Postal Service ceremony marking the issuance of a
stamp honoring poet Maya Angelou.
Some subway stations in the United States' second-busiest
mass transit system ran on backup power. Buses were deployed to
shuttle passengers from one station to another.
Power supplier Pepco Holdings Inc said its crews
were repairing transmission equipment in Charles County,
Maryland. The company's website showed a handful of customers
without power by early evening, mostly in the District of
Columbia.
The Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO) said in a
tweet that a Pepco transmission conductor broke loose at a SMECO
substation, causing the outages. A spokeswoman for Pepco,
Courtney Nogas, said a broken insulator had caused a fallen
transmission line.
Thomas Popik, founder of watchdog group the Foundation for
Resilient Societies, said the outage "is an excellent example of
the grid's fragility and why physical security is so important."
He said federal regulations on the electric grid failed to
address worries about physical security.
Admiral Bill Gortney, commander of North American Aerospace
Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, said at a Pentagon
news briefing he had been told all backup systems had kicked in.
But Gortney said he will be checking to see "did they
perform as advertised? Do we need to strengthen in some areas?"
