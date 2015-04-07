UPDATE 1-Norway's wealth fund to focus on corruption risk at four firms
* Fund to engage Eni, Saipem in "active ownership" (Adds details from statement)
WASHINGTON, April 7 The White House is now back on its "regular power source" after the presidential complex was affected by a widespread Washington power outage, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Sandra Maler)
TORONTO, May 5 Unionized workers at ArcelorMittal's Mont-Wright iron ore mine in northern Quebec gave the steelmaker, the world's largest, a 72-hour strike notice after rejecting the company's contract offer, the United Steelworkers union said on Friday.