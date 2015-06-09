(Adds detail on reported bomb threat)
WASHINGTON, June 9 Authorities evacuated people
from several floors of a U.S. Senate office building on Tuesday
after receiving a bomb threat by telephone, U.S. Capitol Police
said.
Police spokeswoman Kimberly Schneider said Capitol Police
received the call and are investigating a report of suspicious
package in room G-40 of the Dirksen building, part of the
complex near the U.S. Capitol.
Dirksen houses various offices for U.S. senators and their
staff as well as hearing rooms.
"Several floors in the (Dirksen building) have been
evacuated as a precaution while the USCP continues to
investigate," Schneider said in a statement.
The evacuation interrupted a Senate hearing on the
Transportation Security Administration.
