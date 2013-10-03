WASHINGTON Oct 3 The suspect who drove her car into a barricade near the White House on Thursday and led police on a chase across central Washington was shot dead by law enforcement agents near the U.S. Capitol, the city's police chief said.

"The suspect in the vehicle was struck by gunfire and at this point has been pronounced (dead)," Cathy Lanier told reporters.

She gave no further details about the suspect. Congress was put on lock down for about an hour immediately after the incident.