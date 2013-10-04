By Richard Cowan and Margaret Chadbourn
WASHINGTON Oct 3 A dramatic car chase through
the streets of Washington from near the White House to the U.S.
Capitol ended in gunfire on Thursday when law enforcement
officers shot and killed the driver as lawmakers and aides
huddled in a lockdown.
The incident rattled Washington less than three weeks after
a government contractor opened fire at the Washington Navy Yard,
about 1.5 miles (2.4 km) from the Capitol, killing 12 people and
wounding three others before he was shot to death by police.
The car involved in the chase was registered to Miriam
Carey, 34, of Connecticut, and law enforcement officials believe
she was the driver, the Washington Post reported, citing
officials. NBC News also identified the driver as Carey.
Reached by phone at Washington's Metropolitan Police
headquarters, a police officer confirmed that Carey was the
driver, but declined to provide his name.
"The suspect in the vehicle was struck by gunfire,"
Washington's police chief, Cathy Lanier, told reporters.
Driving a black car, the woman rammed security barricades
"at the very outer perimeter of the White House," U.S. Secret
Service spokesman Ed Donovan said. Then the car, carrying a
1-year-old girl, raced up Pennsylvania Avenue toward the Capitol
where Congress was in session.
Police chased and fired at the car. It came to a halt near
the Capitol building, said Capitol Police Chief Kim Dine.
"My understanding is there was a 1-year-old child in the
car," Dine said. "I believe one of our officers rescued the
child," who was taken to a hospital.
It appeared there was no connection to terrorism, Dine said
of the incident.
Michael McCaul, the chairman of the House of Representatives
Homeland Security Committee, told CNN that officials believed
the woman driving the car may have had mental health problems.
"I got that from multiple sources - that they think she may
have had some mental health issues," he said. "Obviously the way
she responded at the gate near the White House and then turning
around and hitting Secret Service."
The woman was a resident of Connecticut and the girl in the
car was her daughter, McCaul said.
Hours after the woman's fatal encounter with officers, the
FBI and other agencies were conducting a search of the sprawling
condo complex in Stamford, Connecticut, where neighbors say she
lived. Dozens of neighbors were forced to wait outside.
They drank coffee and some talked on cell phones trying to
arrange to stay with friends and relatives.
"When we got home late this afternoon, there were three
helicopters flying above, there were Haz-Mat (hazardous
materials) trucks and bomb-squad trucks coming in, and police
were telling people to get out of their condos," said Krysta
Valentine, 29, a resident of the area who said she had seen
Carey at times.
When the shooting erupted outside the Capitol building,
lawmakers were trying to find a solution to a budget impasse
that partially shut down the U.S. government this week. The
Capitol was locked down for about an hour during the incident.
Lawmakers were told to shelter in place on the floor of the
House. Outside, some tourists were frightened.
"I was just eating a hot dog over here and I heard about
four or five gunshots, and then a swarm of police cars came in
wailing their sirens," said Whit Dabney, 13, who was visiting
Washington from Louisville, Kentucky, and heard the shots a
couple of blocks away.
Witness Travis Gilbert said several police cars chased the
black car at high speed toward the Capitol.
"They ran all the red lights. It was a very dangerous
situation," Gilbert said.
HIT BY CAR
Two officers were hurt in Thursday's incident. One was a
Secret Service officer who was struck by the suspect's car
outside the White House, Donovan said.
The other was a Capitol Police officer whose car struck a
barricade during the mid-afternoon chase. It ranged over about a
mile and a half (2.4 km) and lasted just a few minutes,
officials said.
All the shooting appears to have been done by police. Law
enforcement sources said the suspect did not shoot a gun and
there is no indication she had one.
Just before the Capitol lockdown, Senator John McCain of
Arizona was on the Senate floor urging that President Barack
Obama and a bipartisan group of senators launch negotiations to
break the deadlock over government funding and a debt limit
increase.
The House had just passed a bill to fund the National Guard
and reservists who are not on active duty during the shutdown.
The Capitol police, who were deemed "essential" staff, were
at work despite the government shutdown, but they are not being
paid.
"What really comes home to me is that these are all people
who are working without pay right now," Representative Matt
Cartwright, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, said on CNN. He was
outside on a Capitol balcony when he said he heard seven or
eight shots "all in less than a second."
Obama was briefed on the incident, a White House official
said, providing no further details.
Security is tight near the Capitol, but there have been
previous shootings in the area. In 1998, a gunman burst through
a security checkpoint at the Capitol and killed two Capitol
Police officers in an exchange of fire that sent tourists and
other bystanders diving for cover. The suspect, Russell Eugene
Weston Jr., was not charged with a crime because of apparent
mental instability.