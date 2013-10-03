BRIEF-Intellipharmaceutics Q1 loss per share $0.07
* Q1 revenue $1.2 million versus $600,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Oct 3 President Barack Obama has been briefed on reports of gunfire on Washington's Capitol Hill on Thursday, a White House official said, providing no further details on what happened.
White House staff are in touch with law enforcement and monitoring the incident, the official said.
* Conmed corporation announces jury verdict in delaware litigation against surgiquest