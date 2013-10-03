WASHINGTON Oct 3 Capitol Police believe that a child may have been in the car involved in a shooting on Thursday outside the U.S. Capitol, Capitol Police Chief Kim Dine told reporters.

"We are still investigating that. Possibly we believe that there was a child in the car," he told a news conference.

He said there was no information that the shooting was related to terrorism or "is anything other than an isolated incident."

Initial reports said that a woman, who drove the car, had been killed when police opened fire but Dine said he did not know the condition of the woman.