(Refiles to fix spelling of mansion in headline, third
paragraph)
By Zachary Fagenson
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. Feb 8 One of Miami Beach's
most notorious pieces of real estate is back on the block: the
asking price is almost $8.5 million.
The sprawling, waterfront compound is where notorious
Chicago gangster Al Capone died after being released from
Alcatraz and is said to have plotted the St. Valentine's day
massacre in 1929.
The 10,000-square-foot baby blue mansion sits on exclusive
Palm Island, sandwiched in Biscayne Bay between downtown Miami's
skyscrapers and South Beach's hotel district.
The current owner, a Florida company managed by New York
accountant Anthony Panebianco, purchased the home barely six
months ago for $7.4 million, according to Miami-Dade property
records.
The mansion was built in 1922 by Clarence Busch, a member of
the Anheuser-Busch brewing family. Capone, who made a vast
fortune importing and selling liquor during prohibition, bought
it in 1928 for $40,000 after being chased out of Chicago and
later Los Angeles, according Ron Chepesiuk, a journalist and
author of the book Gangsters of Miami.
"A lot of the booze he was marketing was coming through
Miami and south Florida," said Paul George, a leading Florida
historian.
High-profile organized crime figures were a mainstay of
Miami's early days, in part because of its proximity to Havana,
a popular gambling and watering hole for Americans during the
prohibition era.
A generation after Capone, Meyer Lansky - known as the "Mob
Accountant" - owned a condominium on Miami Beach and in the
1950s operated casinos in Cuba before the communist revolution.
Capone's arrival in Florida caused an uproar. Newspapers
followed his every move. Then-Governor Doyle Carlton ordered
sheriffs throughout the state to arrest him on sight.
Capone attempted to charm the locals, promising not to break
the law and giving sizeable donations to politicians. He also
turned the property into a fortress, with heavy wooden doors,
concrete walls and a gatehouse.
Bodyguards were a constant presence both at the home and as
Capone traveled through Miami, spending $1,000 at a time on
clothing in newly burgeoning downtown Miami or gambling at Miami
Beach casinos and dog tracks.
The bodyguards' numbers doubled, according to Chepesiuk,
after the Valentine's Day Massacre, when Capone's Chicago
associates lured members of a rival gang into an ambush
disguised as a liquor deal. Seven men were lined up against a
wall inside a garage and executed by men dressed in police
uniforms and in suits.
"While the most spectacular gangland slaying in mob history
was going down in Chicago, (Capone) was 1,300 miles away at a
party at his Palm Island estate, providing him with a perfect
alibi," Chepesiuk wrote.
After Capone died in 1947, the home remained in his family
until sometime in the 1970s, when it was bought by Henry
Morrison, a pilot for Delta Airlines, according to George.
"It was in a pretty ramshackle condition. He had girlfriends
coming over, and it was a real bachelor pad," he said.
After falling into disrepair in the 1970s and 1980s, the
house was restored and put back on the market for nearly $10
million in 2011.
Despite being the site of Capone's death after he returned
from Alcatraz as a mental patient, driven to insanity by
syphilis, the house climbs in price each time it changes hands,
said Albert Justo, of One Sotheby's International Realty, who is
representing the owner.
"People love the fact that it's part of Miami history," he
said.
(Editing by David Adams and Dan Grebler)