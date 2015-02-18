WASHINGTON Feb 17 The Environmental Protection
Agency said on Tuesday that it may ease an interim deadline for
states to meet tougher carbon emission standards after
regulators and electric utilities complained a lack of time may
destabilize electricity supplies.
EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy told an audience of state
utility regulators meeting in Washington that she was giving
them a "big hint" the agency may loosen the interim targets set
in its proposed rule for existing power plants, under which each
state would need to show an assigned average emission reduction
between 2020 and 2029.
The proposal, due to be finalized by mid-summer, is the
centerpiece of the Obama administration's climate change
strategy. Its Clean Power Plan envisions a 30 percent carbon
emissions cut from the power sector by 2030, with each state
meeting an EPA-assigned carbon reduction goal.
McCarthy said the agency did not hear much concern in public
comments about the final 2030 goal, but was flooded with fears
about the pace at which states and utilities would need to get
there.
Janet McCabe, assistant administrator for air and radiation
at the EPA, confirmed later in the day that the EPA may revisit
the timeline, noting a change in the interim target "was very
much on the table."
Members of the National Association of Regulatory Utility
Commissioners pressed their concerns with McCarthy and McCabe in
Washington on Tuesday.
Last week, St. Louis-based utility Ameren flagged concerns
about the interim target and proposed ways for the EPA to
achieve the same goals of its proposed rule without burdening
coal-dependent states like Missouri.
The utility suggested the EPA scrap the interim targets and
let states develop "individually tailored glide paths" that they
can detail in reports to the EPA before 2030.
"The interim targets impede the flexibility of states to
carry out EPA's objectives in a cost-effective manner while
jeopardizing the reliability of the electricity supply," Ameren
said.
