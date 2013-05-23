WASHINGTON May 23 A tax on carbon dioxide
emissions could help the United States mitigate climate change
while significantly increasing government revenue, the
nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said this week.
President Barack Obama supports plans to price carbon
dioxide emissions from power plants, tailpipes and factories
that have been blamed for worsening climate change.
Levying a tax on such emissions would both curb carbon
dioxide pollution and become a meaningful source of federal
revenue, the report concludes.
"A carbon tax that covered the bulk of (carbon dioxide)
emissions or the carbon content of most fossil fuel consumed in
the United States could generate a substantial amount of
revenue," reads the report Effects of a Carbon Tax on the
Economy and the Environment released on Wednesday.
Specifically, the report points out that a 2011 CBO study
found that a program that set a $20 charge for emitting a ton of
carbon dioxide and then increasing the tariff from there would
raise a total of nearly $1.2 trillion during its first decade.
Such a move would also curb total U.S. emissions of carbon
dioxide by about 8 percent.
A plan to put a price on carbon pollution fell flat in
Congress in 2010 and the White House has said that there is no
point in proposing such a plan in the near-term since the
Republican-controlled House of Representatives is so hostile.
A carbon tax would certainly harm the economy in the
near-term and policymakers may chose to use some of the revenue
to offset the higher costs of goods and services that would
become a reality under such a tax, the report concludes.
But variable weather, increased droughts and rising sea
levels are among the future costs of climate change that could
be diminished if a carbon tax were put in place, the report
says. (Full report: link.reuters.com/pur38t)
"Given the inherent uncertainty of predicting the effects of
climate change, and the possibility that it could trigger
catastrophic effects, lawmakers might view a carbon tax as a
reflection of society's willingness to pay to reduce the risk of
potentially very expensive damage in the future," the report
says.
The report was requested by Representative Henry Waxman, the
ranking Democrat on the U.S. House Energy and Commerce
Committee.