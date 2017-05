CHICAGO, July 8 Cargill Inc announced the sale of two of its Texas beef cattle feedlots to Amarillo, Texas-based Friona Industries, LP pending final agreements and regulatory reviews, the company said in a statement on Friday,

Under the deal, Friona Industries will acquire Cargill's cattle feedlots at Bovina and Dalhart, Texas. Cargill said it will retain ownership of its cattle feed yards at Yuma, Colorado and Leoti, Kansas. (Reporting By Theopolis Waters, editing by G Crosse)