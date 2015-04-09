(Corrects paragraph 1 to insert dropped word "a")
By Matt Spetalnick
KINGSTON, April 9 President Barack Obama met
with Jamaica's prime minister on Thursday, announcing a major
clean energy partnership ahead of a Caribbean summit where he
hopes to reassert U.S. leadership in the region at a time when
oil-producing Venezuela's economic clout may be receding.
The White House used the occasion to announce a major step
towards healing its five-decades-old rift with Cuba, saying the
State Department has completed a review of whether to remove the
communist-ruled island from a state sponsors of terrorism list.
The review has been forwarded to the White House, where it
is being studied by policy aides before a formal recommendation.
A green light for Havana's removal would open the door to the
restoration of diplomatic relations between the United States
and Cuba after 54 years.
Obama is headed to Panama later Thursday to attend a Western
Hemisphere summit, where he will cross paths with Cuban
President Raul Castro for the first time since the two announced
a historic opening between their countries in December.
In Kingston, Caribbean leaders were largely supportive of
U.S. détente with the region's most populous island nation.
"You are on the right side of history," Jamaican Prime
Minister Portia Simpson Miller told Obama after their talks,
praising him for his Cuba outreach.
As the first U.S. president to visit Kingston since Ronald
Reagan in 1982, Obama faces the challenge of convincing
Caribbean island leaders that Washington is genuinely
re-engaging after a long period of perceived neglect of its
smaller, poorer neighbors.
Crowds assembled along the route of Obama's motorcade on
Thursday morning to watch and snap photos.
"It is a great pleasure to visit Jamaica, known for its
beauty and the extraordinary spirit of it's people," Obama wrote
in a guestbook at Jamaica House where he was met by Simpson
Miller.
Obama paid homage to legendary reggae singer Bob Marley
immediately after landing on Wednesday night, making an
unannounced stop at the house in Kingston where the dreadlocked
musician lived until his death in 1981.
During his 24-hour visit Obama is attending a meeting of the
15-member Caribbean Community, or Caricom, to discuss energy,
security and trade.
His meeting with Simpson Miller focused on improving energy
security, reducing energy costs, and fighting climate change,
the White House said, announcing a $20 million facility to
encourage investment in clean energy projects.
The United States will also partner with Caribbean and
Central American countries on energy sector reform, regional
integration and clean energy projects.
Some analysts say a key reason why Washington is suddenly
paying attention to the Caribbean Basin is it wants to wean the
islands off dependence on cut-rate Venezuelan oil that Caracas
has long used to wield influence in the region.
Many Caricom members participate in Venezuela's discounted
Petrocaribe oil program, but Caracas now finds itself in growing
economic distress due to low oil prices.
"The dependence in the last decade on subsidized oil imports
that are starting to go away will have pretty big macro-economic
effects," said Daniel Restrepo, Obama's former top adviser for
Latin America.
The Obama administration launched the Caribbean Security
Energy Initiative last year. In January Vice President Joe Biden
hosted Caribbean leaders in Washington to discuss alternative
energy sources such as wind and solar.
Jamaica's energy minister Phillip Paulwell was quoted in
local media saying any deals with the United States did not mean
Jamaica was distancing itself from Venezuela.
"We do intend to maintain our strong relationship with
Venezuela as we build on this new area of relationship with the
United States," Paulwell told The Gleaner.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has made clear he will
confront Obama this week at the Summit of the Americas over new
U.S. sanctions against Venezuelan officials.
While Maduro may try to upstage the rapprochement between
Washington and Havana which threatens to undermine his
longstanding alliance with Castro, he's likely to get push-back
from regional leaders who welcome better U.S.-Cuba relations.
"The thaw between Washington and Cuba trumps all other
issues," said Michael Shifter, president of the Inter-American
Dialogue think tank in Washington. "However close Havana's ties
with Venezuela are, I don't think the Cubans want to do anything
to upset Obama's new Cuba policy."
(Additonal reporting by Aileen Torres-Bennett in Kingston
Writing by David Adams; editing by Andrew Hay)