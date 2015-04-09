(Updates paragraph 4 to reflect Obama's departure)
By Matt Spetalnick
KINGSTON, April 9 President Barack Obama on
Thursday unveiled a major clean energy partnership at a
Caribbean summit where he sought to reassert U.S. leadership in
the region at a time when the economic clout of oil-producing
Venezuela appears to be receding.
The White House used the occasion to announce an important
step towards healing its five-decade-old rift with Cuba, saying
the State Department has completed a review of whether to remove
the communist-ruled island from a list of state sponsors of
terrorism.
The review is being studied by the White House, and a green
light for Havana's removal would open the door to the
restoration of diplomatic relations between the United States
and Cuba after 54 years.
Obama headed to Panama later Thursday to attend a Western
Hemisphere summit, where he will cross paths with Cuban
President Raul Castro for the first time since the two announced
a historic opening between their countries in December.
In Kingston, Caribbean leaders were supportive of U.S.
détente with the region's most populous island nation.
Jamaican Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller praised Obama
for his Cuba outreach, saying: "You are on the right side of
history."
As the first U.S. president to visit Kingston since Ronald
Reagan in 1982, Obama faces the challenge of convincing
Caribbean leaders that Washington is genuinely re-engaging after
a long period of perceived neglect.
Obama received a warm reception as crowds assembled along
his motorcade route on Thursday morning to watch and snap
photos.
He paid homage to legendary reggae singer Bob Marley
immediately after landing on Wednesday night, making an
unannounced stop at the house in Kingston where the dreadlocked
musician lived until his death in 1981.
A big fan since high school, Obama said the quick tour of
the house was "one of the more fun meetings that I've had since
I've been President."
He later attended a meeting of the 15-member Caribbean
Community, or Caricom, to discuss energy, security and trade.
Bahamian Prime Minister Perry Christie, Caricom's current
chairman, complained about illegal gunrunning from the United
States to crime gangs in the Caribbean and said more had to be
done to stop it.
Obama's meetings focused on improving energy security and
efficiency, as well as fighting climate change, the White House
said, announcing $20 million in financing to encourage
investment in clean energy projects.
The United States will also partner with Caribbean and
Central American countries on energy sector reform, regional
integration and clean energy projects.
"One of the greatest barriers to development in the
Caribbean ... is expensive, often unreliable and
carbon-intensive energy," Obama said.
"Caribbean countries are particularly vulnerable to the
effects of climate change, and we have to act now."
Some analysts say a key reason why Washington is suddenly
paying attention to the Caribbean is a desire to reduce the
islands' dependence on cut-rate Venezuelan oil that Caracas has
used to wield regional influence.
Many Caricom members participate in Venezuela's discounted
Petrocaribe oil program, but Caracas now finds itself in growing
economic distress due to low oil prices.
"The dependence in the last decade on subsidized oil imports
that are starting to go away will have pretty big macro-economic
effects," said Daniel Restrepo, Obama's former top adviser for
Latin America.
Jamaica's energy minister, Phillip Paulwell, was quoted in
local media as saying any deals with the United States would not
mean Jamaica was distancing itself from Venezuela.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has made clear he will
confront Obama this week at the Summit of the Americas over new
U.S. sanctions against Venezuelan officials.
While Maduro may try to upstage the rapprochement between
Washington and Havana that threatens to undermine his
longstanding alliance with Castro, he is likely to get push-back
from regional leaders who welcome better U.S.-Cuba relations.
"The thaw between Washington and Cuba trumps all other
issues," said Michael Shifter, president of the Inter-American
Dialogue think tank in Washington. "However close Havana's ties
with Venezuela are, I don't think the Cubans want to do anything
to upset Obama's new Cuba policy."
In Jamaica Obama also launched the Young Leaders of the
Americas Initiative (YLAI) to expand opportunities for emerging
entrepreneurs and civil society activists, with participants
from Latin America and the Caribbean, including Cuba.
(Additonal reporting by Aileen Torres-Bennett in Kingston
Writing by David Adams. Editing by Andrew Hay, Christian Plumb
and Ken Wills)