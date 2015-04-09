UPDATE 4-Insurer Aetna posts loss, evaluates Obamacare exposure
* Aetna raises 2017 adjusted forecast to $8.80-$9.00/share (Recasts; adds CEO comment, details on Obamacare)
April 9 U.S. President Barack Obama on Thursday said some Caribbean leaders he has met during his trip to the region complained their countries were unfairly singled out as risky financial centers.
Obama, speaking to young people in Jamaica, said he told the leaders he would look into those complaints. He said the United States needed to make sure that offshore financial havens were not used for money laundering or tax avoidance. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech)
* Aetna raises 2017 adjusted forecast to $8.80-$9.00/share (Recasts; adds CEO comment, details on Obamacare)
LONDON, May 2 Four banks have underwritten a debt financing backing the acquisition of publicly-listed Hong Kong-based international schools operator Nord Anglia Education , banking sources said.