MIAMI Oct 14 A 6-year-old Florida boy drowned
over the weekend in a crowded swimming pool during a family
getaway aboard a Carnival Cruise ship, authorities said on
Monday.
"The boy was apparently playing with his 10-year-old brother
in the pool when they suddenly found him at the bottom," said
Detective Javier Baez of the Miami-Dade Police Department.
"They attempted to administer CPR however, unfortunately,
they were not successful," Baez said.
He said the drowning occurred on Sunday afternoon, while the
Carnival Victory ship was on the last leg of a four-day
Caribbean cruise. The midship pool, where the incident took
place, was "pretty packed" at the time.
Officers from the Miami-Dade Police Homicide Bureau boarded
the ship on Monday to question witnesses, including the boy's
family from the central Florida town of Winter Garden, and the
incident was still under investigation, Baez said.
A police statement, which identified the boy as Qwentyn
Hunter, said foul play was not suspected.
Miami-based Carnival Corp & Plc has been
struggling to restore its reputation and profitability since 32
people died in last year's sinking of its Costa Concordia cruise
ship off the Italian coast.
The company expressed its regrets to the family of the boy
in a short statement.
A company spokeswoman said Carnival does not have lifeguards
on duty at its pools.
"Parental supervision is required for children under 13. In
this case there was a parent present at the time of the
incident," Carnival's Joyce Oliva said.
She did not elaborate and family members could not be
reached for immediate comment.