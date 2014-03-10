By David Quiñones
MIAMI, March 10 A group of passengers suing
Carnival cruise lines for damages after an engine fire left
their ship adrift for days are asking the company to pay $5,000
a month for the rest of their lives for medical bills and mental
anguish.
A lawsuit brought by 33 passengers of the ill-fated 2013
voyage could change how cruise lines insulate themselves from
legal actions, according to maritime legal experts.
A second pending lawsuit with three-times as many plaintiffs
has the potential to further undo the advantageous legal
position cruise lines have long enjoyed.
Both cases stem from a February 2013 incident when the
Carnival Triumph broke down after launching from Galveston,
Texas for what was to be a four-day cruise with a stop in
Cozumel, Mexico.
A fire broke out in the ship's engine room as it was
returning from Cozumel. The Triumph was left without engine
power, or air conditioning and working toilets. Stalled in the
Gulf of Mexico for five days, passengers described human waste
seeping into hallways, and being forced to sleep on deck under
makeshift tarps with no cooked food.
A federal judge in South Florida last week finished hearing
three weeks of testimony from passengers and is expected to
issue a judgment in the next two months.
The Miami lawsuit is the first from the Triumph incident to
go to trial, with others in preparation, according maritime
lawyers.
In a statement, Carnival Corp said that while it
recognizes its guests experienced uncomfortable conditions,
everyone returned safely and were provided with a full refund, a
free future cruise and an additional $500 per person.
"This is an opportunistic lawsuit brought by plaintiff's
counsel and plaintiffs who seek to make a money grab," a company
spokeswoman said.
One of the plaintiffs, Debra Oubre, 59, said she has
experienced panic and anxiety attacks since the cruise, and also
blames the experience for a urinary tract infection.
"It was chaotic. People were in dire need of help," said
Oubre. "We were standing in line for food for five hours."
Federal judge Donald Graham has already ruled that the
engine catching on fire is proof alone of negligence on the part
of Carnival, a significant blow for the cruise line, according
to Robert Peltz, a Miami maritime lawyer.
"It would seem rather obvious that ships shouldn't just
catch fire and then have fire suppression systems that don't
work," Peltz said.
Carnival has since started a fleet-wide "enhancement,"
including a major re-wiring of its engine rooms and improvements
to fire safety and emergency power features.
Cruise lines like Carnival have successfully inoculated
themselves against passenger lawsuits by printing stringent
terms on their tickets that require passengers to waive their
right to a class-action lawsuit.
Graham's ruling, which is expected to come in the next two
months, could find the terms of conditions printed on the
tickets, so-called "contracts of adhesion," to be overreaching.
The contracts have rankled some federal judges in southern
Florida where several cruise lines are based, according to
maritime lawyer, David Neblett. The splintering of myriad cruise
cases for relatively meager sums clogs their calendars, he said.
One term of the ticket contract is that passengers can only
bring their cases to the Southern District of Florida and
plaintiffs lawyers complain that people coming from other states
to litigate is too costly for them.