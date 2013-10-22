(Corrects word to "shy" from "short" in quote in paragraph 5)
By Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON Oct 20 Stars from television and
stage honored entertainer Carol Burnett on Sunday with the
Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize during a night that
highlighted her decades-long comedy career while poking fun at
politicians in Washington.
Broadway and film actress Julie Andrews, comedian Tina Fey,
and singer Tony Bennett were among the lineup of friends and
colleagues who paid tribute to Burnett, whose variety series
"The Carol Burnett Show" ran for 11 years.
"I'm overwhelmed, totally overwhelmed," Burnett told
reporters ahead of the award ceremony. "I just hope after
tonight they'll knock me down a few pegs because I think I'm
getting a really big head."
The 80-year-old singer and actress, famous for tugging her
ear at the end of her performances, watched from a Kennedy
Center balcony as many of her contemporaries spoke of the
example she set for their lives and careers.
"I love you in a way that is just shy of creepy," Fey, a
former lead writer and actress on NBC's "Saturday Night Live"
and sitcom show "30 Rock," said to Burnett.
"I watched your show, and I thought: I could do that."
The award program is scheduled to air on PBS on Nov. 24, but
the October events in Washington featured prominently. The U.S.
government reopened last week after a 16-day shutdown triggered
by failed Republican efforts to delay or defund Democratic
President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law.
"We are here tonight to celebrate the first lady of American
comedy, Ted Cruz," Fey said to laughter and applause from the
audience, referring to the Republican senator from Texas whose
opposition to the law known as Obamacare helped inspire the
shutdown.
Burnett also had zingers for the town in which her prize was
delivered.
"It was a long time in coming, but I understand because
there are so many people funnier than I am. Especially here in
Washington," she said after coming on stage to accept the award.
"With any luck they'll soon get voted out and I'll still
have the Mark Twain Prize."
Politics aside, most of the evening focused on the actress
whose famous roles include Princess Winifred in the original
Broadway production of "Once Upon a Mattress" and Miss Hannigan
in the film version of "Annie."
Burnett wiped her eyes after crooner Bennett serenaded her
with a smooth rendition of "The Way You Look Tonight," and she
talked back from the balcony as Andrews recalled their
shenanigans during decades of personal and professional
partnerships.
"We're going on our 55th year of friendship," said Andrews,
the star of movies "Mary Poppins" and "The Sound of Music."
"My squeaky clean image goes right out of the window when
I'm with her."
Colleagues described Burnett as generous and classy. Vicki
Lawrence, a co-star on Burnett's long-running variety show, and
Rosemary Watson, a fellow entertainer, described how Burnett
helped their careers after responding to simple fan letters they
had sent to her.
"She shaped my life as a child," Watson said. "She was the
female comedienne I wanted to be most like."
Clips from "The Carol Burnett Show" played throughout the
evening, and famous costumes - one of which now resides in
Washington's Smithsonian museum - were brought on stage.
The Twain prize, named after the 19th century satirist, is
the nation's highest honor for achievements in comedy.
Burnett ended the show with a tug of her ear and a rendition
of a signature song, "I'm so glad we had this time together."
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Eric Beech)