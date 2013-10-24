Oct 24 The governors of California, New York and
six other states have agreed to put 3.3 million zero-emission
vehicles on the road within 12 years, which they said will help
the environment and boost the economy.
The states will start by harmonizing building codes to make
it easier to construct electric car charging stations and will
consider financial incentives to promote zero-emission vehicles,
according to the agreement, which was announced on Thursday in
Sacramento.
They'll also consider giving favorable electricity rates for
home charging systems, purchase clean cars for government
fleets, and develop common standards for roadway signs and
charging networks, according to the agreement.
Zero-emission vehicles include battery-electric vehicles,
plug-in hybrid-electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel-cell electric
vehicles.
There are currently about 165,000 of those vehicles on U.S.
roadways, with about 50,000 of those vehicles located in
California, which requires automakers to produce a certain
percentage of zero-emission vehicles as part of their overall
fleet or buy credits from manufacturers who have produced more.
The governors said ramping up the number of clean cars will
provide a major foothold in the battle to reduce heat-trapping
greenhouse gas emissions from entering the atmosphere.
The rise of electric vehicles will also save drivers on fuel
costs over time, they said. Electricity is the most widely
available source of power and typically costs about two-thirds
less than gasoline on a per-mile basis. By 2025, the average
zero-emission vehicle driver will save nearly $6,000 in fueling
costs over the life of the car, they said.
"This is not just an agreement, but a serious and profoundly
important commitment," said California Governor Jerry Brown.
"From coast to coast, we're charging ahead to get millions of
the world's cleanest vehicles on our roads."
The governors of Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts,
Oregon, Rhode Island and Vermont also signed the agreement.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll in San Francisco; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)