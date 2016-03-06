March 6 Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter said
on Sunday that he will no longer need treatment for melanoma, a
type of skin cancer that had spread to his liver and brain, the
Atlanta Journal-Constitution newspaper reported.
The 91-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner will continue to be
observed by doctors, but will not need treatment with a
promising immunotherapy drug that helps the body's immune system
target cancer cells, the newspaper said, quoting his nonprofit
public policy center, the Carter Center.
A spokeswoman for the Carter Center told the newspaper in an
email that if doctors find that the former president's cancer
returns, he will resume treatment.
The former president shared his news at a Sunday school
class he teaches in his hometown of Plains, Georgia, the
newspaper said, quoting Carter's niece, Mandy Flynn.
Carter started treatment in August for melanoma that had
spread from his liver to his brain. In December, he said he was
cancer-free but that he would continue to receive treatment.
At the time, Carter said he would continue to receive
regular doses of pembrolizumab, a new treatment that is part of
a promising class of drugs that harness the body's immune system
to fight cancer. The immunotherapy is manufactured by Merck & Co
under the brand name Keytruda.
While about 30 percent of patients treated with the drug
experience significant shrinkage of their cancer, only
approximately 5 percent experience complete remission, said Dr.
Marc Ernstoff, director of the melanoma program at the Cleveland
Clinic's Taussig Cancer Institute in Ohio who is familiar with
the drug but has not been involved with Carter's care.
Carter said previously he would receive care at Emory
University's Winship Center Institute.
Carter, a Democrat, was elected president in 1976, and
served only one term. He helped negotiate the 1978 Camp David
Accords between Israel and Egypt.
But his presidency was clouded by economic problems and the
Iranian hostage crisis, and Carter lost his 1980 re-election bid
to Republican Ronald Reagan.
He has since won worldwide acclaim as a humanitarian and
advocate for democracy, winning the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.
