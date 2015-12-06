Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter arrives to speak during an event honoring former U.S. Vice President Walter Mondale hosted by the Humphrey School of Public Affairs at the University of Minnesota in Washington October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Files

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter told a Sunday School class at his church in Georgia that his cancer was gone, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on Sunday, citing a church member.

“He said he got a scan this week and the cancer was gone,” Jill Stuckey, a member of Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, told the newspaper by phone. "The church, everybody here, just erupted in applause.”

Carter, 91, started treatment in August for melanoma that had spread from his liver to his brain. In a statement last month, the Carter Center said he was responding well to treatment and there was no evidence of new malignancy.

(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins in Winston-Salem, N.C.; Editing by Kevin Liffey)