By Barbara Liston
| ORLANDO, Fla.
Aug 2 Casey Anthony, the Florida
woman acquitted in 2011 of killing her 2-year-old daughter
Caylee, has agreed to pay $25,000 to end a bankruptcy court
dispute over the rights to her life story.
Once Anthony pays the money into her bankruptcy estate, her
creditors will relinquish all rights to receive any money from
the "publicity and commercialization" of her story, Bankruptcy
Judge K. Rodney May wrote in an order signed on Wednesday in
Tampa, Florida.
Anthony has not agreed to sell her story and it was unclear
how she would pay the money. In her bankruptcy filing in
January, she listed debts of nearly $800,000 and assets of
$1,084.
The actual value of her life story could be substantial. A
national television audience followed the six-month-long search
for Caylee, who disappeared in 2008, and watched the live
broadcast of Anthony's trial.
Prosecutors claimed Anthony murdered her daughter to
unburden herself from the demands of motherhood. Anthony's
lawyer suggested the child drowned in a backyard pool. Caylee's
body was found dumped in a wooded area near the Anthony family
home.
Bankruptcy trustee Stephen Meininger wanted her creditors to
benefit from the sale of her story, but Anthony's lawyers
objected on Constitutional and other grounds. Meininger agreed
to the compromise, noting that the idea was novel and would lead
to years of litigation.
(Editing by Jane Sutton and Andrew Hay)