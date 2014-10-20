NEW YORK Oct 20 Corporate America's cash
stockpile increased to a record $1.65 trillion in mid-2014 from
$1.64 trillion at the end of 2013, although the pace of growth
has slowed sharply, Moody's Investors Service said on Monday.
The top 50 U.S. companies excluding banks and other
financial companies held $1.02 trillion in cash, or 62 percent
of the total. Each of these 50 firms had at least $5.7 billion
in cash, Moody's said.
"U.S. corporate cash balances continue to grow on the back
of modest economic expansion," Richard Lane, Moody's senior vice
president, said in a statement.
The rate of growth in cash balances has slowed to 1 percent
in the first half of 2014 compared with an annual average of 14
percent since 2009, he noted.
Companies have used more of their money on capital
investments, dividends, share repurchases and acquisitions, Lane
said.
More companies are also expected to increase shareholder
distributions, prompted in part by activist investors, Moody's
said. Last week, billionaire Carl Icahn said shares of iPhone
maker Apple Inc could double in value and urged the
company's board to buy back more shares.
The top five cash holders were all technology companies
whose combined holding was $415 billion, or about a quarter of
the total. This compared with $392 billion, or 24 percent, at
the end of 2013, Moody's said.
In mid-2014, Apple led the pack with $165 billion in cash,
or 10 percent of the total, followed by Microsoft Corp,
Google Inc, Cisco Systems Inc and Oracle Corp
.
On an industry basis, the technology sector held the most
cash at $564 billion, followed by healthcare and pharmaceuticals
with $205 billion, Moody's said.
Money held overseas includes about $1 trillion, or 61
percent of the total, up from $950 billion or 58 percent at the
end of 2013, according to the ratings agency.
(Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)