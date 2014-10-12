SAN FRANCISCO Oct 11 A U.S. judge has ordered
the closure of an American Indian casino in central California
following an armed standoff between one tribal faction that was
running the gambling establishment and other members of the
tribe who stormed the business.
U.S. District Judge Lawrence O'Neill of the Eastern District
of California on Friday issued the decision to close the
Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino in Coarsegold and set a hearing
for Wednesday to hear from the two factions involved in the
dispute and attorneys for the state.
On Thursday night, one faction of the tribe entered the
casino and confronted another tribal group that ran the
business, in a dust-up that sent guests fleeing from the
gambling tables, said Madera County Sheriff's Department
spokeswoman Erica Stuart.
No shots were fired in the confrontation between the two
factions and no one was badly hurt, Stuart said. At one point,
casino patrons were locked out of their rooms, she said.
Security images from the hotel showed men scuffling in a
hallway, with one man holding down another person on the floor.
The pictures were submitted in court papers by the
California Attorney General's Office, whose attorneys argued for
the casino's temporary closure on the grounds that the Picayune
Rancheria of the Chukchansi Indians violated its agreement with
the state by allowing the situation at the establishment to
become dangerous in a standoff between two armed groups.
A representative for the tribe could not be reached for
comment.
The dispute between the two factions stems from 2012 when a
conflict erupted over the seating of a tribal board, Stuart
said. Several weeks ago, one group took over the casino and the
opposing faction on Thursday sought to reclaim it, she said.
Judge O'Neill in his order on Friday prohibited members of
the tribe from attempting to re-open the casino, deploying
tribal police near the establishment or having firearms on
tribal properties.
The National Indian Gaming Commission also ordered the
casino to close, according to the Fresno Bee.
