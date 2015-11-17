Nov 17 The U.S. House of Representatives passed
legislation on Tuesday aimed at blocking the National Labor
Relations Board's jurisdiction over tribal casinos on Indian
land.
While the bill attracted bipartisan support in the House, it
faces an uncertain path for becoming law.
Senator John Barrasso, a Republican from Wyoming who chairs
the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, hopes the bill will move
in the Senate in the coming months if scheduling permits, a
Barrasso spokesman said Tuesday. But the White House came out
against the legislation in a policy statement on Tuesday without
explicitly threatening to veto it.
The bill, which cleared the House by a vote of 249-177,
would prevent the NLRB from hearing petitions for union
elections or claims of unfair anti-union conduct filed by
workers at tribal businesses on Indian land.
The legislation could hinder union organizing in the tribal
casino industry, which generated $28.5 billion in gaming revenue
in 2014, according to the National Indian Gaming Commission.
The NLRB first asserted jurisdiction over a tribal business
on Indian land in 2004, when it ruled that the National Labor
Relations Act applied to San Manuel Indian Bingo and Casino in
Highland, California.
The labor board said it can intervene in a tribe's labor
practices when the tribal business is commercial rather than
governmental and both employs and caters to non-Native
Americans. Under that test, the board has asserted jurisdiction
over tribal businesses in a total of four cases since 2004.
"Tribal leaders have repeatedly spoken out against this
overreach, and Congress has listened," House Majority Leader
Kevin McCarthy of California, a Republican, said in a statement
after the House vote.
Unions and other opponents say the NLRA should not be
treated differently than other federal workplace laws that have
been applied to tribal businesses, like the Fair Labor Standards
Act, the Occupational Safety and Health Act, and the Employee
Retirement Income Security Act.
(Reporting by Robert Iafolla; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Jonathan Oatis)