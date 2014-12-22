Dec 22 The U.S. Treasury Department's anti-money
laundering unit may soon ask casinos to be on the lookout for
illegal sports wagers flowing into the U.S. financial system,
according to two sources familiar with the matter.
The goal is to stifle illegal sports bets that cause
billions of dollars in funds, much of it with unknown origins,
to move through the U.S. banking system, according to the
sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they are
not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.
Guidance from Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement
Network (FinCEN) is expected to highlight for casinos "red
flags" signaling possible illicit sports betting activity so it
can be reported to authorities. One example might be unusually
large wagers, a sign that bets are being pooled, said one of the
sources.
The Internal Revenue Service's criminal investigation
division has been focused on the money laundering risks
associated with illegal sports betting, both domestic and
offshore.
Authorities are concerned that some of the money involved in
these transactions could be linked to corruption and other
nefarious activity, the sources said.
In June, IRS special agents speaking at a Las Vegas
conference discussed a recent probe linked to Costa Rica and
warned of a crackdown on U.S. casinos that allow illegal sports
book operations around the world, including online outfits, to
balance their bets by placing casino wagers.
The agents told the audience the volume of illicit gambling
funds pumped through casinos by criminal bookmakers has grown to
tens of billions of dollars per year and exceeds even the sums
laundered by narcotics traffickers.
The U.S. Treasury Department and Justice Department have
increased pressure on casinos to comply with anti-money
laundering laws and regulations.
The enforcement push began in August 2013 when Las Vegas
Sands Corp agreed to pay $47 million to settle with the
Justice Department over anti-money laundering failures. Two
months later, Caesars Entertainment Corp disclosed that
FinCEN was investigating a subsidiary, Desert Palace Inc, over
such lapses.
There are signs the pressure will only increase. The IRS,
responsible for auditing casinos' anti-money laundering
compliance programs, has begun training additional examiners,
one of the sources said.
Spokesmen for FinCEN and the IRS criminal investigation unit
declined comment.
