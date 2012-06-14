* Bishop: We need more sophistication in our messaging
* Several say church seen as too confrontational
* U.S. church plans to be more active on Facebook, Twitter
By Stephanie Simon
ATLANTA, June 14 U.S. Catholic bishops announced
plans o n T hursday for an ambitious public relations drive to
soften and shape their image and reach out to the younger
generation using social media.
In a lively session at their national conference in Atlanta,
several bishops expressed dismay that they are slow to get their
talking points across and are perceived as too confrontational.
The recent Vatican crackdown on the largest organization of
U.S. nuns turned into a public relations "debacle" for the
bishops, said Cardinal Sean O'Malley of Boston.
He complained that the Vatican's decision to put bishops in
charge of rooting out "radical feminist" elements within the
nuns' group was linked in the secular media to unrelated events,
such as the bishops' investigation of the Girl Scouts, with
negative consequences for the church's image.
The bishops are looking into concerns that the Girl Scouts
sometimes work with groups that promote access to contraception.
The U.S. church's image also has been hurt sex
abuse scandals.
"Our church, both in the States and at the Holy See, does
not do a good job of communicating around controversial topics,"
O'Malley said. "We need more help and more sophistication in our
messaging."
Added Bishop Blase Cupich of Spokane, Washington, "We need
to teach in a way that's not combative, but inviting."
While several bishops said they wanted to push their views
directly to the public, without mediation by the press, Bishop
Gerald Kicanas of Tucson, Arizona, urged his brethren to remain
open to all forums of communication.
"It's important to engage people who have positions that are
possibly different than ours, so that we can build coalitions,"
Kicanas said. "We shouldn't always be overly sensitive about
criticism."
The bishops' public relations campaign is still in the early
stages but tentative plans include appointing a high-profile,
always-on-call spokesman and creating a more active presence on
Twitter and Facebook. Bishop John Wester of Salt Lake City also
announced the launch of a private social network for bishops
only - a sort of Facebook of the magisterium.
The campaign "will be a tremendous expense," said Archbishop
Wilton Gregory of Atlanta. "But the greater cost, I believe, is
not doing it."
The bishops are moving to post more Catholic resources
online as well. On Thursday, they announced that the Catechism
of the Catholic Church, which has sold nearly 1 million print
copies, has been posted on the Conference of Catholic Bishops'
website in e-book format.
Outreach efforts also include a Spanish-language video, now
in production, that will take the form of a tasteful soap opera,
tracing one family's interactions over generations. The drama
aims to promote traditional marriage and combat rhetoric that
frames gay marriage as an issue of equality, civil rights or
justice, said Bishop Salvatore Cordileone of Oakland.
The Spanish video is part of a broader campaign promoted
with the slogan "Marriage: Unique for a Reason." It includes
several English-language videos already distributed to dioceses.
