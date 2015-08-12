Aug 12 Some of the largest American Catholic
dioceses hold millions of dollars invested in energy companies,
from hydraulic fracturing firms to oil sands producers, U.S.
records show.
Below is a selection from dioceses that make disclosures:
Archdiocese of Boston:
Held $4.6 million in energy stocks in 2014, equal to 5.9 percent
of its equities holdings. In total, the archdiocese had $190.9
million in investments, 60 percent of which was in equities,
with much of the rest in fixed income.
Archdiocese of Chicago:
Under 8 percent of the archdiocese's $1.65 billion portfolio was
invested in fossil fuels in 2014, according to a spokeswoman.
That included some $18.7 million in energy and commodities
alternative investments held through hedge funds and limited
partnerships. The archdiocese did not provide a breakdown of its
equities holdings.
Diocese of Rockville Centre (Long Island):
Held $6.3 million in energy company shares, representing 8
percent of its equities holdings in 2013. The diocese had a
total $220 million invested, of which $80 million was in
equities.
Archdiocese of Baltimore:
Held $6.9 million invested in "commodities and natural
resources" in 2014, representing 6.3 percent of its overall $110
million portfolio.
Diocese of Toledo
Held $52.2 million in mutual fund investments in 2014. According
to an asset allocation summary issued by the diocese in January
2015, the holdings include S&P500 energy companies through
mutual fund World Asset Management and companies like BP,
Royal Dutch Shell, Suncor, Exxon,
Chevron, and CNOOC through funds offered by
DFA.
Minnesota:
The Catholic Community Foundation of Minnesota, which invests
for Catholic dioceses in Minnesota, reported investments
totalling $260.2 million in 2014, $18.6 mln of which was in the
energy-heavy Prudential Jennison Natural Resources Fund. That's
about 7 percent of its portfolio.
S&P 500 index: Energy makes up 7.1 percent of the S&P 500 index.
Sources: annual financial reports.
(Reporting by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Mary Milliken)