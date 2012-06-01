* Nuns say Vatican report caused "scandal and pain"
* Differences have simmered for decades
By Stephanie Simon
June 1 The largest organization of U.S. Catholic
nuns on Friday rejected a Vatican assessment that they had
fallen under the sway of radical feminism and needed to hand
control of their group over to a trio of bishops.
The Leadership Conference of Women Religious, whose members
represent about 80 percent of nuns in the United States, issued
a sharp statement calling the Vatican's rebuke "unsubstantiated"
and "the result of a flawed process that lacked transparency."
The nuns said the Vatican's report has "caused scandal and
pain throughout the church community and created greater
polarization."
Tensions between U.S. nuns and church authorities, both in
Rome and in the United States, have been simmering for decades
as nuns have taken an increasingly independent and outspoken
role in politics and social outreach.
The Leadership Conference has aired frank discussions of
issues that deeply discomfit the Vatican, from ministry to gays
and lesbians to the patriarchy of church culture. Some nuns have
made public calls for the church to relax its stance against
contraception; others have worked to ordain women as priests, in
ceremonies the Vatican does not recognize as valid.
The Vatican also complained that the nuns have focused most
of their attention on social justice issues, such as poverty,
and have not spent enough time promoting the church's view on
divisive political questions such as abortion and gay marriage.
To bring the sisters into line, the Vatican announced
earlier this spring that it would put the Leadership Conference
under the effective control of a trio of bishops, who would have
the power to rewrite its statutes, its meeting agendas and even
its liturgical texts.
In their response on Friday, announced after three days of
discussion and prayer in Washington, D.C., the conference board
called the punishment "disproportionate" and said it "could
compromise their ability to fulfill their mission."
The nuns have drawn strong public support in the United
States since the Vatican made its move to rein them in. In the
past few weeks Catholics have organized vigils outside churches
from Anchorage, Alaska, to Lady Lake, Florida, and in major
cities including Boston, Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles, as
well as outside the offices of the U.S. Conference of Catholic
Bishops in Washington, D.C.
Knots of demonstrators - sometimes a handful, sometimes
several dozen - pray, sing and give thanks for nuns. More than
50,000 have signed an online petition asking the Vatican to
withdraw its order.
The Leadership Conference cited that support in its tough
response to the Vatican, saying the board "believes that the
matters of faith and justice that capture the hearts of Catholic
sisters are clearly shared by many people around the world."
The Leadership Conference president, Pat Farrell, and the
group's executive director, Janet Mock, said they would fly to
Rome in little over a week to meet with Cardinal William Levada
and the U.S. bishop assigned to reform their group, Archbishop
Peter Sartain of Seattle.
That meeting is scheduled to take place one day before U.S.
bishops gather in Atlanta for wide-ranging discussions on issues
from clergy sex abuse to the federal mandate that all health
insurance plans cover contraception.
Following their discussions in Rome, the nuns will convene a
national convention in St. Louis in August to further shape
their response to the Vatican.
"This response shows Catholic sisters are not backing down
from their social justice mission and are handling a troubling
situation with great dignity," said John Gehring, the Catholic
program director for Faith in Public Life, a liberal advocacy
group.
(Editing by Vicki Allen)