CHICAGO Dec 28 A major winter storm rolling
across the U.S. Plains on Monday disrupted transportation of
cattle to beef packing plants in sections of the region, said
experts.
However, they said the rough weather supported cattle and
wholesale beef prices struggling against abundant overall meat
supplies and heavyweight animals.
The storm, dubbed Goliath, dropped temperatures, along with
several inches of rain, snow and ice, on a wide swath of the
Plains including the cattle-rich Texas/Oklahoma panhandle.
"It's been years since a real weather market has hit cattle
country. Even though Goliath did hit parts of the Texas
panhandle pretty hard, it has underwhelmed in most other areas,"
said Cassandra Fish, author of industry blog The Beef.
In anticipation of inclement weather, Tyson Foods
operated one of its plants last Saturday so it could be offline
on Monday, said company spokesman Worth Sparkman.
He added that Tyson plans to fill customer orders, "but
realize some freight with finished product may move a little
slower than normal."
Cargill Foods said weather would not have an
impact on operations on Monday.
Monday's government estimate showed daily cattle slaughter
at 90,000 head, or 21,000 fewer than last week. It reflected the
day's weather and rising cattle and beef prices.
The wholesale beef price Monday afternoon surged $3.46 per
cwt from Thursday to $201.09, according to the U.S. Department
of Agriculture.
Last week, market-ready cattle in the U.S. Plains fetched up
to $124 per cwt, as much as $6 higher than the week before.
"Today's kill was cut short due to the weather and wholesale
beef supplies will be curtailed even more than expected this
week as a result," said Fish.
Jim Robb, director of the Colorado-based Livestock Marketing
Information Center, said weather has affected feedlot
performance, and some animals are arriving at packing plants
having problems with mud tied to the winter storm.
Based on data released by the USDA last Thursday, cattle
weights began declining prior to the snowstorm. But, "this storm
event will continue to probably trim weights closer to a year
ago," said Robb.
For the week ending Dec. 12, USDA data showed actual steer
weights on a dressed basis averaged 909 lbs, eight lbs above a
year ago. Weights peaked at an record-high 930 lbs for the week
ending Oct. 17.
(Reporting By Theopolis Waters; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)