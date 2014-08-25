CHICAGO Aug 25 The Chicago Mercantile Exchange
will expand live cattle future's daily price limits for
the last two days of trading beginning Sept. 7 for trade on
Monday Sept. 8, the exchange said in a statement on Monday.
The exchange, the world's largest for livestock futures,
said new expanded trading limit will be 5.000 cents per lb for
the final two trading days of the expiring month contract.
Currently, live cattle futures has a maximum daily price
limit of 3.000 cents per lb, but does not have an expanded
limit.
The newly expanded price limits will not affect live cattle
futures for August delivery, which will expire on Friday
Aug. 29.
The adjustment is based on ongoing discussions with
customers and market participants, said CME spokesman Chris
Grams.
"There has been some desire for livestock customers to have
a little bit more flexibility in the last two days of trading
ahead of expiration," said Grams.
(Reporting By Theopolis Waters; editing by Andrew Hay)