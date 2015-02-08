(Corrects date in dateline)
By Tom Polansek
ZUEHL, Texas
would like to add more cattle to his herd of about 50 to take
advantage of sizzling beef prices and growing demand from
health-conscious consumers for his grass-fed beef. But the
prospect of cloudless skies keeps him cautious.
Rackley's worries over a lack of rain are typical of many
U.S. beef cattle producers trying to restock after a years long
drought, which peaked in 2011, decimated ranches built up over
generations and shrank the nation's herd to its smallest in more
than 60 years.
Now a combination of record-high cattle prices and cheap
grain has prompted ranchers to start adding back cattle earlier
than expected. But the rebuilding will still be long and slow.
Producers like Rackley worry the drought will return,
shriveling scant pasture and sending grain costs soaring again.
At the same time, there is no guarantee Americans will continue
to consume beef at the current rate, given high prices.
"Every time we think we're coming out of the drought, we get
hit again,' said Rackley, a former high school football coach in
Texas, where the sport and beef are state passions.
Rackley's 49 chocolate brown and black cattle, including 25
cows used for breeding, have yellow numbered tags clipped to
their ears for identification. He surveys a landscape of flat
pasture and points out which animal (#55) will be the next to go
to slaughter at the end of the month.
Feeder cattle futures trading about 20 percent higher
than a year ago at 199.45 cents a pound, and corn futures
trading 13 percent lower near $3.85 a bushel, are providing
obvious incentives for ranchers to rebuild their herds.
Still, the decision to expand is proving complicated for
many, with the price for buying new cattle at nearly $3,000 a
head and pasture still patchy in places. The topic was a focus
at a cattle conference in San Antonio, Texas, last week.
The nation's herd edged up one percent to 89.8 million head
by Jan. 1, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture
(USDA), stunning analysts who had predicted a decline and
prompting some to bring forward to late 2016 from 2017 their
expectations of when beef supplies will increase.
The cattle population was larger than in 2013 and 2014, but
still the third smallest since 1952, said University of Missouri
livestock economist Ron Plain.
"Herd rebuilding is on the way, but putting a calf into the
herd today will take at least a year and a half before you get
anything out of it," said Jack Salzsieder, owner of Iowa-based
brokerage firm JRS Consulting, referring to the time required to
bring a calf to maturity to be processed.
DROUGHT DILEMMA
In Oklahoma, Joe Smith wants to rebuild his cattle herd
after selling three-fourths of his animals in 2011.
Smith said he was being "very cautious" in his attempt to
expand production, holding back 10 cows of his 100-head herd to
breed, instead of sending them to slaughter. His ranch in
Duncan, Oklahoma, still needs more rain to grow grazing grass.
About 33 percent of the southern United States, including
the big cattle states of Texas and Oklahoma, was in some form of
drought as of Feb. 5, down from about 37 percent a year earlier,
according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
However, 8.7 percent of Texas was considered to be in
extreme or exceptional drought, the two worst categories, up
three percentage points from a year ago.
It may be 2018 or 2019 before increased supplies start to
significantly push down beef prices, said Derrell Peel, an
agricultural economist at Oklahoma State University, adding
there are "a lot of places that are vulnerable to go backward in
a hurry" if conditions turn dry.
In the meantime, beef prices are likely to stay high,
squeezing consumers in grocery stores and restaurants and
prompting some Americans to eat less beef.
Per capita consumption fell to an estimated 54.3 lbs (24.6
kg) in 2014 from 56.3 lbs (25.5 kg) a year earlier and is
forecast to slip to 52.7 lbs (23.9 kg) in 2015, according to the
USDA, even though overall consumption still outstrips domestic
production.
Beef processors like Cargill Inc and National Beef
Packing Co are desperate to see production rise. They
have shuttered beef-processing plants in recent years and may
still need to close more facilities, said Pete Anderson,
director of research for cattle nutrition company Midwest PMS.
One of the few processors investing in expansion is JBS USA
LLC, which is sinking $75 million into a Utah beef
plant. But the company is looking to include dairy cows to raise
its output there.
Meanwhile, in drought-hit California, rancher Kevin Kester
plans to reduce his 300-head herd further after cutting it from
as many as 500 head he had back in 2010.
"Everybody wants to expand," he said. "We're looking for
Mother Nature to cooperate."
