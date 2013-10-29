CHICAGO Oct 29 Cattle are entering U.S. packing
plants slightly thinner than a year ago as feedlots rush the
animals to market to cash in on record-high prices and are no
longer feeding them the growth promotant Zilmax, analysts and
economists said.
The lighter cattle produce less beef at a time when there
are fewer cattle going to slaughter. The combination of less
beef and fewer cattle should mean record cattle and beef prices
at least through the coming year, analysts said.
Recent droughts in the U.S. Midwest and Southwest plus
record high feed prices caused a reduction in the U.S. cattle
herd, which is now the smallest in more than 60 years.
Year-to-date U.S. cattle slaughter, as of Oct. 26, was down
1.5 percent from the year earlier week, according to the U.S.
Department of Agriculture. That decline helped drive prices for
some slaughter-ready cattle last week to an all-time high of
$132 per hundredweight (cwt).
Slaughter steer prices, on average, for 2013 are on pace to
set a record for a fourth straight year at roughly $125.70 per
cwt. Another record is expected in 2014, with prices averaging
around $129.75, said Ron Plain, a University of Missouri
economist.
During the week of Oct. 5, the latest weight data from USDA
showed steer weights on a carcass basis at 875 lbs, down 5
pounds from the same period a year ago. During that same period,
heifers shed 11 pounds to 796 lbs.
"Rising prices for slaughter cattle have resulted in a
return to profitability at the feedlot level. This, then, is
encouraging them to sell cattle more quickly, holding down
weights," said Elaine Johnson, analyst with CattleHedging.com in
Denver, Colorado.
Other analysts and economists noted a marked decline in
cattle weights after Merck & Co. decided in August to
pull its feed additive Zilmax off the U.S. and Canadian markets.
Zilmax, the widely used and most potent among a host of
muscle-building livestock additives known as beta-agonists, can
add upwards of 30 pounds of beef on cattle during their last few
weeks in feedlots.
Merck opted to suspended Zilmax for further testing after
the country's leading meat processors Tyson Foods Inc
and Cargill Inc stopped buying cattle in September
given the additive, citing animal welfare concerns.
Since early September, some feedlots switched to using a
less-potent beta-agonist called ractopamine, made by Eli Lilly &
Co's Elanco Animal Health unit and sold under the brand
name Optaflexx.
Additionally, some feedyards mitigated year-to-year weight
declines by using more less costly feed - the result of this
autumn's bumper crop harvest. Both options require more time to
grow cattle to heavier weight than Zilmax, said economists.
"The driving force of the current year-to-year decline in
dressed steer and heifer weights is the removal of Zilmax, and
largely the switching over to Optaflexx," said Denver-based
Livestock Marketing Information Center director Jim Robb.
He said the use of other beta agonists mitigated the
decline in carcass weight that would have possibly fallen as
much as 25 lbs had the industry removed both Zilmax and
Optaflexx.
David Hales, president of Texas-based Hales Cattle Letter,
said in a recent newsletter to his clients that cattle feeders
seem be relearning how to effectively market their cattle with
Zilmax no longer a part of the feeding equation.
Supplies of slaughter cattle in early October were much
tighter than anticipated and are expected to remain scarce into
December, said Hales.
"We suspect carcass weights peaked during the week of Oct.
5 and will gradually work lower though the balance of this
year," said Hales, citing forecasts for a wetter, colder second
half of the fourth quarter than a year ago, which should affect
the performance of cattle in feeding pens.