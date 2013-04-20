April 20 Social media accounts maintained by CBS
News programs, "60 Minutes" and "48 Hours," were compromised on
Saturday, the two programs' official Twitter accounts said.
A post on the "60 Minutes" Twitter microblog account,
@60Minutes, said, "PLEASE NOTE: Our Twitter account was
compromised earlier today. We are working with Twitter to
resolve." Another post read, "A message that was posted earlier
to this account was not written or sent by @60Minutes or its
staff."
The Twitter account for @48Hours showed a similar message,
and several blogs said a third account, @CBSDenver, also had
been hacked.
Tech bloggers posted screenshots of fake posts that appeared
under the CBS accounts, including one from @48Hours that read,
"General Dempsey calls for #Obama's arrest under new anti-terror
laws #48hours."
On its own official account, @CBSNews, the news organization
said it had "experienced problems" on the other two accounts,
and added, "Twitter is resolving issues."
The rogue posts appeared to have been removed from
Twitter.com later on Saturday.