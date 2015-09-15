By Julie Steenhuysen
| CHICAGO, Sept 15
CHICAGO, Sept 15 The U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention on Tuesday tapped Dr. Stephen Monroe, a
longtime lab scientist and agency insider, to oversee the safe
handling of dangerous pathogens by more than 2,000 scientists in
the agency's more than 150 labs.
Monroe becomes the CDC's first permanent associate director
of lab safety, reporting directly to the director.
Creating a new high-level safety position was a key
recommendation of a months-long internal investigation into the
mishandling of anthrax, bird flu and Ebola in CDC labs in 2014,
according to an internal CDC memo obtained by Reuters in
December.
Monroe's appointment comes more than a year after CDC chief
Dr. Thomas Frieden faced an angry panel of lawmakers in the
summer of 2014 who faulted a "dangerous pattern" of safety
lapses in CDC labs, and called for an overhaul at the
agency.
CDC spokesman Tom Skinner explained the lag in hiring the
lab safety director by saying: "The job requires a very specific
and special skill set. Finding the right person has simply taken
time because of that."
Since 2014, several other government labs have reported
mishandling of pathogens, including the U.S. FDA's disclosure in
July 2014 that if found vials of smallpox from the 1950s, and
most recently, the disclosure that the U.S. Defense Department
botched the handling of live anthrax and Yersinia pestis, the
bacteria that causes the plague.
Monroe has spent 28 years in various scientific posts at
CDC, including 11 years as lab scientist working with pathogens
such as anthrax, Ebola and Marburg.
In an interview with Reuters, he said his credibility as a
bench scientist - his "bench cred" - should go a long way toward
bringing about the necessary culture change to help elevate lab
safety at the agency.
One of his first priorities is to focus on patterns of
errors that will allow CDC to quickly identify weaknesses in
process that can lead to safety lapses.
That might have helped CDC avoid repeated problems with
steps needed to inactivate deadly pathogens, such as anthrax or
bird flu, before they were shipped to laboratories with lower
levels of biosecurity protections.
"What became clear last year with the incidents was that we,
as an agency, were responding to incidents one at a time and
not recognizing patterns," Monroe said.
He also plans to establish best practices for lab science
and safety that will be adopted agency-wide.
Several experts had criticized CDC because its labs operated
in silos, allowing its world-class scientists to set their own
policies on how keep their labs safe.
"What we're trying to do is have a more consistent approach
to things so we can use the same yardstick," he said.
Although his office is not handing oversight of the recent
safety lapses in Defense Department laboratories, Monroe said
part of his role is to represent the CDC in discussions with
other federal agencies on matters of lab safety.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)