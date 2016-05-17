BOSTON May 17 Chief executive officers of S&P
500 companies on average made 335 times more money than the
average rank-and-file worker last year, down from a multiple of
373 in 2014, according to a union study released on Tuesday.
The figures released annually by the AFL-CIO, the largest
U.S. federation of labor unions, are likely to gain attention.
Pay disparities, which have persisted despite a steady American
economy that has reduced the joblessness rate to around 5
percent and raised wages somewhat, have fueled political debate.
The average production and non-supervisory worker made
around $36,900 last year, up from roughly $36,000 in 2014,
according to a statement from the AFL-CIO.
Meanwhile the average CEO of an S&P 500 company made $12.4
million last year, down from $13.5 million in 2014. An AFL-CIO
spokeswoman said the lower average CEO compensation figure
reflected how for many the present value of future pension
benefits declined.
Union leaders said the figures showed how pay decisions do
not favor the average worker. "The income inequality that exists
in this country is a disgrace," AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka
said in a statement. "We must stop Wall Street CEOs from
continuing to profit on the backs of working people."
The high levels of executive pay have drawn criticism from
both Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump in the
current U.S. presidential campaign.
Nonetheless, top shareholders have overwhelmingly supported
management on executive compensation decisions, according to the
advisory "say on pay" votes most public companies hold annually.
Starting in 2017, the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission will require public companies to disclose the ratio
of the pay of their CEO to the median compensation of their
employees.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)