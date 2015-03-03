(Adds Business Roundtable chairman comments)
By Lewis Krauskopf
March 3 U.S. chief executive officers are
modestly more upbeat about the economy and almost half plan to
increase capital spending over the next six months, a quarterly
business group survey said on Tuesday.
CEOs expect U.S. gross domestic product to rise by 2.8
percent this year, compared to a projection of a 2.4 percent
increase a quarter earlier, according to the first-quarter
survey by the Business Roundtable.
Of the 120 CEOs who responded to the survey, 45 percent
expect to boost U.S. capital spending in the next six months, up
from 36 percent in the fourth-quarter survey. Forty percent
expect to increase U.S. employment, about the same level as in
the prior survey.
"The U.S. economy and the job outlook are starting the year
in a stronger position than 2014," said Randall Stephenson,
chairman of Business Roundtable and CEO of AT&T Inc.
Passage of tax-extender legislation late last year gave
companies greater confidence to invest, Stephenson said.
"There's just one little microcosm of how tax policy is
influencing how CEOs think about investing in the U.S. economy,"
Stephenson told reporters on a conference call. "There is
probably nothing that will move this economy forward and drive
capital investment faster than tax reform."
In response to a question about foreign trade, 81 percent
said the ability to sell more goods and services to foreign
markets would help their company grow and be more competitive
globally. Fifty-four percent said such an ability would allow
them to hire more U.S. workers.
Trade issues are "ripe" for bipartisan cooperation among
legislators, Stephenson told reporters.
The Business Roundtable CEO Economic Outlook Index, a
composite index of expectations for the next six months for
sales, capital spending and employment, rose to 90.8 from 85.1
in the fourth quarter. The long-term average of the index is
80.5, and the index has generally ranged from about 85 to 95
since the fourth quarter of 2013.
Eighty percent said they expected their companies' U.S.
sales will increase in the next six months, up from 74 percent a
quarter ago. Eight percent expect U.S. sales to decline.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)