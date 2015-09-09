By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, Sept 9
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 U.S. consumer protection
regulators ordered the country's two largest debt buyers, Encore
Capital Group and a unit of PRA Group, to pay
millions of dollars in refunds and fines on Wednesday over
charges of using "deceptive tactics" to collect bad debt.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Encore has
been ordered to pay $42 million in refunds and a $10 million
penalty. Portfolio Recovery Associates, the PRA Group unit, was
ordered to pay $19 million back to customers and an $8 million
penalty.
The CFPB said both companies purchased debt using
"potentially inaccurate" information and pressured customers
with false statements. They also tried to collect on debts using
robo-signed court filings to "churn out lawsuits," the CFPB
said.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey)