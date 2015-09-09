(Updates with details on the case, comments from companies and CFPB director)

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 U.S. consumer protection regulators ordered the country's two largest debt buyers, Encore Capital Group and a unit of PRA Group, to pay millions of dollars in refunds and fines on Wednesday over charges of using "deceptive tactics" to collect bad debt.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Encore has been ordered to pay $42 million in refunds and a $10 million penalty. Portfolio Recovery Associates, the PRA Group unit, was ordered to pay $19 million back to customers and an $8 million penalty.

The CFPB said both companies purchased debt using "potentially inaccurate" information and pressured customers with false statements. They also tried to collect on debts using robo-signed court filings to "churn out lawsuits," the CFPB said.

"Encore and Portfolio Recovery Associates threatened and deceived consumers to collect on debts they should have known were inaccurate or had other problems," CFPB Director Richard Cordray said.

In a statement posted on its website, PRA group said the settlement with the CFPB "will not materially impact operations" and that it decided to "end this drawn out process," even though it objected to the CFPB's characterization of its business practices.

Encore, in a statement, said that it too disagreed with the CFPB's position, but opted to "agree to a settlement so we can move forward."

It also criticized the regulator, saying the CFPB was using enforcement actions to achieve reforms in the sector, instead of writing rules.

Encore and Portfolio Recovery Associates both purchase delinquent debts, often for just pennies on the dollar. They generally then attempt to collect the full amount that was claimed by the original lender.

Collectively, the companies have bought the rights to collect over $200 billion in defaulted consumer debt such as credit cards, phone bills and other accounts.

The CFPB accused the companies of using numerous abusive litigation tactics to collect debt.

For instance, the regulator said they filed lawsuits past the statute of limitations for collecting the debt or filed lawsuits in cases where they lacked the paperwork to prove the debt in court.

The CFPB said that both companies have been ordered to overhaul their debt collection and litigation practices and stop reselling debts to third parties.

Encore is going to stop collection on over $125 million, while Portfolio Recovery Associates will stop collection on over $3 million worth of debts.