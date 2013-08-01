By Margaret Chadbourn and Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON Aug 1 Republicans in the U.S. House
of Representatives demanded information on Thursday about
several former top staffers of the Consumer Financial Protection
Bureau who the lawmakers say have turned their inside knowledge
of the agency into a lucrative business.
House Oversight Committee Chairman Darrell Issa of
California and Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb
Hensarling of Texas sent the bureau a letter accusing former key
staffers of profiting from rules they helped write while at the
new consumer agency.
Raj Date, the first deputy director of the CFPB, left the
agency and started Fenway Summer LLC, a private consulting firm,
this year. He has since brought several other key bureau
officials to his firm, including former bureau chief of staff
Garry Reeder.
Fenway Summer's website says it advises industry clients on
financial products and invests directly in "new approaches to
consumer finance."
"It appears that former CFPB employees are now offering
financial products in a market sector created by the very rules
they were in a position to influence," the Issa-Hensarling
letter said. "This conduct raises serious questions about the
integrity of the CFPB's rule-making process."
Three years after its enactment, Republicans remain harshly
critical of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street overhaul law. They oppose
the CFPB, which was created in 2011 by Dodd-Frank, and have made
numerous attempts to weaken and defund the consumer bureau.
The Obama administration says the bureau is a crucial part
of efforts to fix a financial system that failed borrowers,
leading to catastrophic results for individuals, small
businesses and the financial services sector.
The bureau oversees mortgages, credit cards and other
consumer-oriented financial products.
Date helped set up the agency and was its first deputy
director. He briefly led the bureau before President Barack
Obama named Richard Cordray director in January 2012.
One of the Republicans' concerns involves a controversial
bureau rule that requires lenders to verify that borrowers can
repay loans. Certain basic loans, known as "qualified
mortgages," will be treated as meeting this requirement.
Critics of the rules argue that lenders will stop issuing
all but these most basic loans. Date has said his group may get
involved with making loans that are not qualified mortgages.
"We are deeply concerned that this close relationship
between the CFPB and its former officials ultimately could harm
consumers," the letter from Republicans said.
Date's firm does not lobby for clients or provide input on
government relations. In an emailed statement, he said he was
proud of his work in public service.
"I was part of a team that focused on carrying out
congressional intent, listened openly to lots of points of view,
and tried to create transparent rules of the road for the
marketplace," Date said. "Now I'm back in the private sector,
and I'm 100 percent focused on building a great business."
The Republican lawmakers asked the CFPB to provide documents
on how much work the former regulators now at Fenway Summer
completed on new mortgage rules established during their time at
the consumer bureau.
They also requested any communications between Date and
other bureau employees that relate to the start-up of his firm
and that were shared with the CFPB. They also asked where other
former staffers are now employed.
A spokeswoman for the consumer bureau defended the process
it used in crafting the mortgage rules, saying that they were
fair and considered all perspectives.