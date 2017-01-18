WASHINGTON Jan 18 The U.S. Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau and the state of Illinois planned to announce
a major legal action on Wednesday afternoon, according to a
notice from the watchdog.
A spokesman for the CFPB, which was created to guard
individuals against fraud in student loans, mortgages and other
forms of debt, would not say who was the target of the
enforcement. The Illinois Attorney General's office would not
comment.
The Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan led a national
probe of student loan servicer Sallie Mae, now called Navient
Corp, that started in December 2013, and the CFPB sent
the company a notice in April 2014 saying that it was
considering taking legal action against it. According to
Navient's latest regulatory filings, both investigations are
still open. The company's spokespeople did not return requests
for comment.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Andrew Hay)