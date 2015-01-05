NEW YORK Jan 4 A U.S. regulator focused on
consumer protection is planning the first federal regulations
ever for lenders that make small loans to borrowers seeking cash
before their next pay day, The Wall Street Journal reported on
Sunday.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau will convene a
panel of small lenders early this year to discuss possible rules
for payday loans designed to make them easier to repay, the
report said.
Consumer advocates say the loans, which can carry annualized
interest rates of more than 500 percent, can trap primarily
low-income borrowers in a cycle of mounting debt. They are
concerned in particular about online lenders, which they say
sometimes skirt state laws for payday loans.
Until now, payday lenders have been regulated by states
rather than by the federal government, but the CFPB and the
Federal Trade Commission have both sued payday lenders for
abusive practices.
The CFPB also ordered payday lender ACE Cash Express in July
to pay $10 million to settle accusations that it had used unfair
debt collection practices such as threatening to sue borrowers
to pressure them into taking out new loans.
(Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by Leslie Adler)