WASHINGTON, March 21 The U.S. Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau said on Friday it is increasing efforts within
the agency to create a more diverse and fair work environment
following concerns about discrimination.
The CFPB came under fire earlier this month over reports
that showed the agency's white employees were twice as likely to
receive a top performance rating in 2013 than African-American
or Hispanic employees.
"We must focus more carefully on how we address diversity
and inclusion not only in hiring and contracting, but in our
day-to-day treatment of one another," CFPB Director Richard
Cordray wrote to the staff in an emailed statement that was
viewed by Reuters.
The CFPB oversees mortgages, credit cards and other
consumer-oriented financial products.
Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are
demanding more information from the agency about its internal
management practices, specifically how employees are treated and
rated, to ensure a culture of workplace discrimination does not
exist.
The Republican lawmakers previously expressed concerns about
a number of formal discrimination claims that were filed by CFPB
employees on the basis of factors that can include race, age and
religion.
About 47 percent of the agency's staffers were women, and 34
percent identified themselves as minorities, according to an
agency report to Congress last year.
The agency's staff was more diverse than other federal
regulators, where women accounted for 44 percent and minorities
accounted for 29 percent of staff, the report showed.
